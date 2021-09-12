Hyve Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $474,420.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $474,420.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00126720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00180639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,006.83 or 1.00129934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.99 or 0.07199338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00901329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

