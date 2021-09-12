I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $1,303.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00443843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.01155907 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,102,302 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

