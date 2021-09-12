Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $9,884.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7,050.97 or 0.15331340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00070332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00182249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.22 or 0.07310675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.16 or 0.99933953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.63 or 0.00884157 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

