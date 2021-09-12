ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $13.93 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00008783 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $13.93 million and $4.57 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,410 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

