Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Ichor worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

