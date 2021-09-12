Iconic Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $22,410.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

