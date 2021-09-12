Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Reaches $16.16 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $11,109.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

