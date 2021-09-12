Idle Price Tops $5.74 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Idle has a total market cap of $14.48 million and $117,814.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00012508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00185765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07316342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,868.64 or 0.99955612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.36 or 0.00955267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

