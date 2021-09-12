iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 28% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $308.54 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00008632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

