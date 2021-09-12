IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.67 million and $69,895.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00130994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.