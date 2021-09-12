iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
