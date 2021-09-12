iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

