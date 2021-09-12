IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $755,553.21

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $755,553.21 and $3,826.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

