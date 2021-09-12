Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

INDB opened at $70.90 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,795,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

