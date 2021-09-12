Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

