Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Ingles Markets worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 44.4% in the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at $2,174,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

