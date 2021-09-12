Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 5.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 403.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the last quarter.

UAUG stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

