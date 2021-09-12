InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $175,066.79 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00434454 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.43 or 0.01210596 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,731,478 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.