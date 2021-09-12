Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

