Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Insperity worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.