Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IBP opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,028 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

