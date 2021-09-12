Insured Finance Trading 45.4% Lower Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $10,493.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

