Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,652. The company has a market cap of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

