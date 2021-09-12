Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

