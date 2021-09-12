Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is Verdad Advisers LP’s 9th Largest Position

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 494,050 shares during the period. Interface comprises about 4.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Interface worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 402.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Interface by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

