International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

