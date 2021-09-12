International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. 3,975,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

