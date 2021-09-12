International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.