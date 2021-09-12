Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $402.64 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and $402.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00902601 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,009,211 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

