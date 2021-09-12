InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $61.45 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,327.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

