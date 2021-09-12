Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. 6,260,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

