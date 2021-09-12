Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 5,218 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

