Intersect Capital LLC Buys 2,685 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,514,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.