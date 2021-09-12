Intersect Capital LLC Buys 6,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.25. 3,197,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,742. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

