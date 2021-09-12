Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 28,886,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

