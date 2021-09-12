Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.55. 1,717,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $225.47 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

