Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $736.27. 15,121,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

