Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

