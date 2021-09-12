Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.