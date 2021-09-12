Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Danaher by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,755,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

DHR traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

