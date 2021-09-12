Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.