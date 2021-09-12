Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,005,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

