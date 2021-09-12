Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.18. 2,034,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

