Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,942 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,660. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.