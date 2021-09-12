Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,115 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,116.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 36,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,082,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.20. 32,560,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.