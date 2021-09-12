Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 41,396 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,396 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,624. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.