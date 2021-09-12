Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

