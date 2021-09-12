Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 93,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $73.45. 11,084,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

