Intersect Capital LLC Sells 18,917 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 178,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,792. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

