Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

