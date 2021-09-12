Intersect Capital LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 1,368,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

